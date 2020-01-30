County leaders experiencing heavy opposition to Coosa River Toll Bridge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Community members in Shelby County are showing a heavy opposition to a potential toll bridge that would connect Shelby and Talladega counties.
County leaders say for every “yes” they’re getting in favor of the bridge, they’re getting about 20 people saying don’t build.
“Early on in the meeting, I asked everyone that was in attendance if they were opposing the Lay Lake Bridge to stand up and every single person there stood up,” said Shelby County Commission Chair Elwyn Bearden.
A clear message is being sent from members of the community to Shelby County leaders. The commission chair says at Monday’s meeting about 50 people showed up to protest the new toll bridge that would cross the Coosa River and connect U.S. 280 in Sylacauga to I-65 in Calera. They came with a long list of concerns.
“Traffic, possibility of accidents on the road, large trucks that generally aren’t in the area, trash might end up in the river, environmental," said Bearden, “Volunteer fire department brought up concerns about accidents with hazardous waste if a truck turns over and they’re not equipped at handling hazardous waste.”
It’s estimated 3,000-5,000 more cars could move through the area with the new bridge.
Although Talladega County Commission has approved the project, Shelby County leaders would have to approve the project before it can move forward.
“We’re still kind of waiting for all the information to come in. It’s hard to be hard and fast on an opinion for or against at this point,” said Bearden.
Shelby County’s engineer and county attorney have to approve the project before the commission even takes up the matter. Bearden says because there has been so much discussion about the issue, the commission is looking at possibly having a public input meeting. That meeting could happen next month.
