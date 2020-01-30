Cavco: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

January 30, 2020 at 4:23 PM CST - Updated January 30 at 4:23 PM

PHOENIX (AP) _ Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $20.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $2.25.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $273.7 million in the period.

Cavco shares have climbed roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $210.25, a climb of 31% in the last 12 months.

