Brothers arrested Thursday accused of burglarizing vehicles in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police have arrested two men accused of breaking into several vehicles outside of businesses located off Riverchase Parkway East.
58-year-old Thomas Lewis Sanford, Jr. and 44-year-old Michael Shawn Sanford - both of Birmingham - were arrested by police Thursday morning.
Both men are facing six counts of unlawful breaking/entering a motor vehicle with a $60,000 bond.
On January 16, police say they responded to multiple businesses after reports several cars were burglarized overnight.
Police say the suspects broke into the vehicles removing tools and other equipment.
After further investigation, they say the brothers sold some of the tools and other items to a pawnshop and scrap metal dealer.
Detectives say they were able to identify the men using surveillance footage.
