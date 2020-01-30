Birmigham police cracking down on leaving running cars unattended

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police plan to start cracking down on people who leave their cars running unattended.
Sergeant Johnny Williams said that the city is following a state law ratified in 2006 in an effort to cut down on car thefts.
Williams said a lot of manpower goes into finding cars that are left running, unlocked and unattended and police would rather focus their time on more pressing issues.
Cpt. Scott Thurmond of Birmingham Police West Precinct said violent crimes in Birmingham are down, but auto thefts are slightly up and police attribute the increase to cars being left running unattended.
“You got people watching, waiting, to see what they can steal,” said Belview Heights neighborhood president and Western Blockwatch member , Johnny Gunn.
Gunn has lived on the west side of Birmingham since the 80′s.
“If you leave your vehicle running, it’s just an invitation for somebody to come and get it,” said Gunn.
President of the Bush Hills community and Western Blockwatch, Walladean Streeter said she didn’t love the idea of neighbors being cited but she understood why police needed to take a stance on the issue.
" We have to think about our own safety and if the law has to make us think about out safety, then we just have to receive citations," said president of the Bush Hills community and Western Blockwatch, Walladean Streeter.
Some others weighing in on Facebook argued if a car is running on private property and the doors are locked, they shouldn’t be cited. However, Sgt. Williams said it doesn’t matter where your car is, or if it’s locked, or if your car has a remote start, according to the law, if it’s left unattended police can write a ticket at the officers discretion.
A citation can cost you about $200 per offense.
