Bessemer PD looking for attempted murder suspect

BESSEMER Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer police are asking for help locating an attempted murder suspect.
Deangelo Pinkard Reese, 26, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.
Police say on Tuesday, January 28 around 6 p.m. officers responded to the 2400 block of Carolina Terrace on a shooting.
They found a female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was later taken to UAB Hospital. Two other victims, a man and a woman, were taken to UAB West by a private vehicle.
Detectives were able to determine an argument over a parking issue led to a fight that ultimately led to gunfire erupting.
Reese is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who knows Reese’s location is encouraged to call Bessemer Police Department at (205) 425-2411 or the Tip Line at (205) 428-3541.
