ALDOT confirms downtown Tuscaloosa road project is behind schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation, offered the latest update on roadwork happening in downtown Tuscaloosa Tuesday. A spokesman admitted that the project will end later than they originally planned. Roadwork has been going on for more a year and a half since it started on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard and parts in between in downtown Tuscaloosa.
“If we could see an end date to this. It would be a lot better. Right now, we’re seeing a lot of traffic cones and even more traffic cones,” one driver, Derrick Seay, said. ALDOT admitted work is moving slower than engineers anticipated.
“Yes it’s been pushed back and the reason it’s been pushed back is because of the difficulty with underground utilities and the worse than expected soil quality,” ALDOT Spokesman John McWilliams said.
The new end date of the project is now late spring to early summer. But they anticipate things will improve for some drivers by February 8th when A third southbound lane opens on Lurleen Wallace to helping ease traffic on the Hugh Thomas Bridge and its on ramp on Fifth Street in Northport.
“Motorists will be able to get to their destinations a lot quicker once this third lane is paved. It will definitely be noticed for motorists who go that route,” McWilliams continued.
Some drivers like Seay are patient, but also skeptical when the work will be finished.
“I won’t believe it until I see it. You had I-20/59 in Birmingham completed in record time. And we can’t do a few streets? Won’t believe it until I see it,"
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.