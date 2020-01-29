Wanted couple from Indiana taken into custody in JeffCo

Mark Wayne Wilburn and Melina Ann Wilburn (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff | January 29, 2020 at 7:21 AM CST - Updated January 29 at 7:21 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A wanted couple from Indiana were taken into custody in Jefferson County on Tuesday.

Deputies say 53-year-old Mark Wayne Wilburn and his wife 49-year-old Melina Ann Wilburn were taken into custody around noon without incident in Fultondale.

Wilburn is being charged with aggravated battery with a weapon, failure to appear for eluding law enforcement and a warrant for attempted murder. His wife is charged with obstruction of justice. They were wanted by police in Lebanon, Ind.

Jefferson County deputies says the two fugitives were located at a hotel on Boots Blvd. with the assistance of Fultondale police.

