Village Tavern: Shrimp Bayou

Ingredients:
2 Tbsp. Oil, 80/20
8 Each Jumbo Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined, Tail off
½ tsp. Blackening Spice or Cajun Seasoning
1 ½ Cups Bayou Sauce (Recipe Follows)
1 Cup Rice
1 Cup Sauteed Fresh Green Beans
Directions:
1. Pre-heat sauté pan with oil, then season shrimp with Blackening Spice. Then place in pan and sauté until cooked halfway.
2. Add Bayou sauce and bring to a simmer. Reduce by ¼, making sure that the shrimp is cooked.
3. Serve shrimp with rice and sauteed fresh green beans.
BAYOU SAUCE:
2 Tbsp. Oil, 80/20
1 Cup Yellow Onion, rough chop 1″
2 Tbsp. Garlic, minced
1 lb. Shrimp Heads and Shells OR Lobster Heads
3 Tbsp. Cajun Seasoning
2 Cups Water
½ Cup Worcestershire Sauce
½ Cup Lemon Juice, Fresh
2 ½ Cups Heavy Cream
Directions:
1. Pre-heat sauce pot with oil.
2. Add onions, garlic, shrimp heads and shells. Saute for 10-15 minutes or until it turns pink.
3. Add Cajun Seasoning and sauté for 2 minutes.
4. Add water, Worcestershire sauce and lemon juice and reduce by half.
5. Strain out shells and place back on stove and reduce by ¼.
6. Add heavy cream and simmer for 10-15 minutes until it has a creamy consistency.
7. Remove from heat, cool, store and refrigerate until ready to use.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.