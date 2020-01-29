Village Tavern: Shrimp Bayou

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp. Oil, 80/20

8 Each Jumbo Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined, Tail off

½ tsp. Blackening Spice or Cajun Seasoning

1 ½ Cups Bayou Sauce (Recipe Follows)

1 Cup Rice

1 Cup Sauteed Fresh Green Beans

Directions:

1. Pre-heat sauté pan with oil, then season shrimp with Blackening Spice. Then place in pan and sauté until cooked halfway.

2. Add Bayou sauce and bring to a simmer. Reduce by ¼, making sure that the shrimp is cooked.

3. Serve shrimp with rice and sauteed fresh green beans.

BAYOU SAUCE:

2 Tbsp. Oil, 80/20

1 Cup Yellow Onion, rough chop 1″

2 Tbsp. Garlic, minced

1 lb. Shrimp Heads and Shells OR Lobster Heads

3 Tbsp. Cajun Seasoning

2 Cups Water

½ Cup Worcestershire Sauce

½ Cup Lemon Juice, Fresh

2 ½ Cups Heavy Cream

Directions:

1. Pre-heat sauce pot with oil.

2. Add onions, garlic, shrimp heads and shells. Saute for 10-15 minutes or until it turns pink.

3. Add Cajun Seasoning and sauté for 2 minutes.

4. Add water, Worcestershire sauce and lemon juice and reduce by half.

5. Strain out shells and place back on stove and reduce by ¼.

6. Add heavy cream and simmer for 10-15 minutes until it has a creamy consistency.

7. Remove from heat, cool, store and refrigerate until ready to use.

