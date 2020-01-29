Tuscaloosa Road Improvement Commission considers better way to do road work

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Road Improvement Commission met on Monday.
One commissioner believes writing different contracts that give an incentive to finish jobs faster would better for drivers and the community in several ways.
“Listen, if they can do $880 million worth of work in a year or a year-and-a-half, there’s no reason why we can’t do the $65 million of overpass in a year,” State Representative Rich Wingo told WBRC.
He thinks the roadmap for better road projects in the Tuscaloosa area could be found in how the Alabama Department of Transportation, or ALDOT, did the I-59/20 reconstruction project in downtown Birmingham.
The contractor signed a contract that offered financial incentives to finish the project ahead of schedule.
“Cause in the end, these projects as we saw with Lurleen Wallace, impact businesses, they impact people in their jobs and the communities need to be involved as well,” Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox went on to say.
Several downtown Tuscaloosa businesses suffered during the ongoing road improvement project on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard. Some even closed because business dropped off due to road closures and traffic backups.
“In private industry contracts are written so that it’s competitive for the people and contractors are motivated on the job and get off the job. That’s my big issue. State contracts allow contractors so much flexibility,” Wingo continued.
An ALDOT spokesman says work on Lurleen Wallace should be done by late spring, early summer. Contract bids for flyover bridge work on Highway 69 South could go out before the end of this year.
"The people of south Tuscaloosa don’t have a problem with improvements and being inconvenienced. They have a problem driving by everyday and not seeing anybody working on it,” Wingo added.
Wingo said he wants serious conversations about changing how contracts for road projects are written. The state legislature goes into session next Tuesday.
