Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office partnering with teen safety program

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with a non-profit group to help promote teen safety.
Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies are partnering with the The Greatest Save Program and they say it’s a new exciting approach they can use to get involved and help teens tackle on issues they are facing, in a creative way.
The program highlights tough issues that include sexual abuse.
Public information officer Jessica McDaniel said their role is to have their school resource officers get the word out about the program to High schools that have drama or theater departments.
Those students in those programs can then be connected to the KinderVision foundation to take part in their Greatest Save Program.
It’s a program where the high school students come together and act out public service announcements. An example of one is a PSA involving tackling date rape concerns at teen parties that can lead to sexual abuse.
McDaniel explained this is a good proactive, hands on way for teens to talk about the issues and come up with solutions.
“If we get in there and we talk to the teens and they can tell us what happened. It’s usually easier when a teen is talking to another team because they can relate. They are able to take this is what’s going on and this is how we are addressing it," said McDaniel.
