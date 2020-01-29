Surveillance cameras coming to cities in West Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Surveillance cameras are coming to a handful of cities in west Jefferson County where there’s not a lot of police presence. Lynneice Washington, the Jefferson County District Attorney for the Bessemer Cutoff hopes the effort will cut down on crime.
Washington's office was recently awarded a Department of Justice Project Safe Neighborhoods grant that will be used to install the cameras in Fairfield, Brighton, Midfield and Lipscomb.
The cameras are a part of Project NOLA, a New Orleans based non-profit that monitors a network of cameras and alerts police in real time as crimes are taking place. Washington hopes the cameras will give residents better peace of mind.
"These real-time crime cameras will be uses as an investigative tool and it will also serve a purpose to empower the people who live and give them hope to know that they don't have to be subject to just live everyday subject to the crime that occurs around them,” Washington said.
Washington isn't sure how many cameras they'll be able to purchase with the $45,000 grant.
There are already a few project NOLA cameras in Fairfield. Washignton tells us a resident had them installed over the past year or so.
