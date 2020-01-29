A Snowpocalypse surprise: A baby, a dispatcher, and a beautiful friendship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On January 28, 2014 Darshay Jones was growing eager with excitement. The arrival of her baby girl was only a few weeks off.
She was due around Valentine’s Day. Or so she thought…
Jones was preparing to go about her normal routine. Meteorologists had been predicting the area might get a little snow, but nothing major. A light dusting at best.
The really bad stuff, that would disrupt travel, was expected to stay south of the Birmingham area. Again….so she and everyone else thought.
What’s now known in some circles as “Snowpocalypse” began mid-morning. The dusting turned into a crippling blow as snow and ice paralyzed much of central Alabama. As much of a shock as that was, it was not the biggest one Jones would experience that day.
She spent the day at home, unable to go anywhere.
Then around midnight, the contractions started. When they started to get stronger, that’s when Jones knew this was no false alarm.
She called 911. When an ambulance was unable to reach her, the dispatcher told her she was going to have to deliver the baby at home with the help of the child's father.
"Her first question was have you ever done this before? I was like I've had a baby before, but never over the phone,” said Keniquia Rutledge, the 911 dispatcher.
The two laugh about it now. But in the moment?
“You’re fixing to do what? She was like I’ve got to push. I was like push what. She was like I’m in labor. I was like don’t push yet, we got somebody heading that way," said Rutledge.
Around 2:00 a.m. on the 29th baby Wynter (appropriately named) was born and so was a new friendship.
Since that night 6 years ago, Wynter has grown into a happy 6-year-old.
Darshay and Keniquia have grown into the best of friends.
“Ever since Wynter was born, you can always call her. You can ask for advice. If you need anything, she is always there. She has never told me no,” said Jones.
In fact the pair have grown so close, that Rutledge has even become Wynter’s Godmother.
