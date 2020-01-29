Possible grocery store being planned for Irondale

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in 15 or 20 years, a grocery store could be coming to the city of Irondale.
Mayor Charles Moore says a grocery store and retail development could be built on a lot at the Grants Mill Road and Old Leeds Road intersection. Moore says a lot of people don't realize that the city doesn't have a stand alone grocery store. That store combined with added retail could give the city a big economic boost.
"We have thousands and thousands of cars that travel through our city each day on the way to and from work going out Grants Mill and down 119 in that area…and so we think it will just be a really good thing for our residents as well as the others who pass through our town on a daily basis,” Moore said.
We don't know the name yet of that grocery store. All of this is still in the planning phase.
Moore says an upscale apartment complex is also being planned for the area.
