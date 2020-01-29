New storm shelters set to open soon in Chilton County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Three new storm shelters are almost ready to open in Chilton County.
The shelters have been constructed, but now the county is working on final touches such as plumbing, parking lot striping, and connecting propane gas to the generators.
The shelters are strategically located at fire stations, including Union Grove #2, Gap of the Mountain #2, and Cedar Grove #2.
The shelters are being funded through grants.
“Shortly after the big tornado hit Tuscaloosa we were given grants for shelters, and we’ve been working on building them ever since,” explains Chilton County Commissioner Joseph Parnell. “The grant required the shelters be built on land the county owns, and the fire departments each deeded up about ½ for the shelters.”
These are the last of shelters to be built from that funding, and they are expected to be open in March.
“We are working hard to get them open before peak tornado season,” says Parnell.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.