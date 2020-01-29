New Spirit Store at Wenonah High School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wenonah High School in Birmingham just unveiled a new opportunity for students to learn about owning a business.
Wednesday marked the grand opening of the Spirit Store.
The store is run inside the school and it’s the first of its kind in Birmingham City Schools.
The district is partnering with Elder Sports, a sports apparel company, to open the store.
The owner of Elder Sports, Ron Elder, is a Birmingham native and graduate of Wenonah.
Elder said the spirit store is an invaluable hands-on resource that will encourage students to explore entrepreneurship.
The community will also have access to the store to show support to Dragon Nation.
