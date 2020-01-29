Lessons learned from the Snowmaggedon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Everyone who lived through that day, has a story.
“I was stuck on the freeway.”
“My kids were stuck at school.”
“I walked five miles to get home.”
In Birmingham drivers sat stranded as the roads quickly turned into an icy parking lot.
The State EMA Director at the time said, one thing they learned is that officials have to be prepared, in case they get thrown that curve ball.
A lot has changed since then too. The Jefferson County EMA director says one of the biggest things is technology.
"Our ability to notify people of things that are seen and ways to prepare. Of course that storm was somewhat unique, in that the storm itself had surprises, as far as the area it impacted. But again we have a lot better ways now to notify people," said Jim Coker, Jefferson County EMA Director.
Schools also learned a valuable lesson from the storm.
Hundreds of students spent the night, or two, in their classroom.
Educators learned about keeping extra supplies around, just in case.
"We also learned that we need to keep basic toiletries on hand. We’ve got enough supplies on hand in our cafeterias per state code, for two to three days in the event of any crisis, but we needed basic toiletries,” said Jason Gaston, Hoover City Schools.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.