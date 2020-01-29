Heart Gallery Alabama: Mike

JaMichael, born March 2004, is a sweet, respectful, and caring child with a great spirit that draws people in.
He goes by the name “Mike,” and enjoys playing sports. He has been described as a “Teddy Bear” you want to hug for no reason.
Mike’s favorite subject in school is math, and he hopes to go to college and play football. He has a desire to help others in need.
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.
