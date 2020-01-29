Haleyville Elementary School closes for the flu

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Haleyville Elementary School will be closed Thursday and Friday, January 30 and 31, for deep cleaning and disinfection after a number of confirmed flu cases and a percentage of students experiencing flu symptoms.
In a statement, Haleyville City School officials encourage parents to keep their children at home. They are advising against playdates and other group activities. They say if anyone in the household is experiencing flu symptoms to refrain from attending ballgames or engaging in other community activities.
Haleyville High School and Middle Schools will remain on a normal schedule, but according to officials these students will be excused with a doctors note.
“We realize that this can create hardships for working parents and wanted to give you time to plan for the upcoming days. Student health and safety is our top priority,” HCS officials say.
