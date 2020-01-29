Governor Kay Ivey in a sling after her dog accidentally tripped her

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said she is in an arm sling after her dog, Missy, accidentally tripped her up.
She said the sling won’t slow her down. She also said Missy is doing fine.
This is the quote from Governor Ivey:
"Alabama’s First Dog Missy is such a fun and active friend to have at home, and she is fiercely protective. Last night, she unintentionally tripped me up, and I hit my shoulder. You’ll see me in a sling, but this won’t slow me down a bit! I’ll keep you posted on the recovery, but most importantly, Missy is also doing just fine!”
