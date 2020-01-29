Goodyear spokesperson confirms more layoffs on way

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - More layoffs appear to be on the way for the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company plant in Gadsden.
This, after some 740 workers took an early buyout in December.
Last week, workers received a notice of a "voluntary layoff opportunity," with instructions to turn in forms by last Friday, January 24.
A company spokesperson confirms the company is "rightsizing" its workforce in Gadsden for the adjusted schedule, after December's early buyouts.
"The Goodyear-Gadsden plant is rightsizing staffing levels to accommodate an adjusted production schedule, following recent voluntary buyouts for union associates," says Barbara Hatala, Operations and Non-Wired Communications Manager for the Americas at Goodyear's corporate headquarters in Akron, Ohio.
Hatala did not specify how many workers would be laid off.
Local United Steelworkers President Mickey Ray Williams, whose local represents the Goodyear workers in Gadsden, has long blamed a new plant in Mexico for the many layoffs in Gadsden.
"Goodyear continues to decimate the ticket here in Gadsden infringing hardships on workers and surrounding communities. All this while they continue shipping tires into the U S from Mexico, Chile and other countries," Williams said.
The Goodyear Gadsden plant was at one point the largest tire factory in the world. Now, according to the Gadsden-Etowah County Industrial Development Authority website, it employs 650 workers, less than Koch Foods, both of Gadsden’s hospitals and the Gadsden and Etowah County boards of education.
