FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers return Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are starting off the day with temperatures mostly in the 50s with 40s in parts of east Alabama. A disturbance to our west continues to move to the east. We are dealing with a few showers this morning, but most of the rain that is falling is light. The majority of today’s rain will be along and south of I-20. Higher rainfall totals will likely occur in South Alabama and along the Gulf Coast. Rain chance today will be around 40%. Rainfall totals will likely end up around a tenth of an inch if you live along and north of I-20. South of I-20, you could see rainfall totals around a tenth to a quarter of an inch. We will stay mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid to upper 50s. There’s a chance we could see some sunshine in west Alabama this afternoon. If that occurs, temperatures could climb into the lower 60s for parts of Tuscaloosa, Pickens, Greene and Hale counties.
FIRST ALERT: Once the rain moves through our area today, we will begin to dry out by tonight with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid to upper 30s. Thursday will remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be mild for this time of the year with highs approaching 60°F.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next rain maker will likely move in Friday as another disturbance moves along the Gulf Coast. Similar to the system moving through today, the majority of the rainfall will likely occur in the southern half of Alabama. We will deal with scattered showers Friday with highs in the mid 50s. I think the majority of the rain will move out of Alabama by Friday night with temperatures dropping near 40°F.
WEEKEND FORECAST: The latest models are showing a weak disturbance moving through North and Central Alabama Saturday morning and afternoon. We will add a 20% chance for a few showers Saturday with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 50s. By Sunday, we should finally see some sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the low to mid-60s. Should be a beautiful Sunday!
WARM START TO NEXT WEEK: Temperatures are expected to climb well into the 60s next Monday through Wednesday. A strong cold front will likely move into our area by next Wednesday giving us a chance for showers and thunderstorms. There’s a small chance we could see some strong or severe storms Tuesday into Wednesday, but it remains too far out in time to determine exactly how it will evolve. We will definitely keep a close eye on this setup since temperatures are expected to become spring-like. It could get so warm that highs could flirt near 70°F by next Tuesday! By the second half of next week, temperatures look to trend below average Thursday and Friday.
