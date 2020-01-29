FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers return Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are starting off the day with temperatures mostly in the 50s with 40s in parts of east Alabama. A disturbance to our west continues to move to the east. We are dealing with a few showers this morning, but most of the rain that is falling is light. The majority of today’s rain will be along and south of I-20. Higher rainfall totals will likely occur in South Alabama and along the Gulf Coast. Rain chance today will be around 40%. Rainfall totals will likely end up around a tenth of an inch if you live along and north of I-20. South of I-20, you could see rainfall totals around a tenth to a quarter of an inch. We will stay mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid to upper 50s. There’s a chance we could see some sunshine in west Alabama this afternoon. If that occurs, temperatures could climb into the lower 60s for parts of Tuscaloosa, Pickens, Greene and Hale counties.