Drug court’s liquid loop

In St. Clair County a dilute result is the same as positive test, and means you can try submitting a second sample if you can come back the same day, or face sanctions that can start with 24 hours in jail. St. Clair County’s Community Corrections Department tells WBRC FOX 6 News they warn drug court defendants of this policy when they enroll as well as giving them instructions on how to avoid a dilute sample on their testing. The department says: “If a patient is intentionally diluting a sample to mask substance abuse, a sanction can deter them from continued attempts to dilute further test samples. Sanctions can promote honesty from the defendant, and allow them to receive the proper level of treatment for their substance abuse.”