Citizens air their feelings on proposed de-annexation from Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A state lawmaker heard from residents about an idea to de-annex almost half of Anniston, and annex into Oxford.
He heard most of the crowd oppose it.
State senator Del Marsh is hearing input on an idea to deannex Anniston's Ward Four, which represents nearly half the city's land mass and population, and merge it into Oxford.
A few people started a group called "Forward 4 All" to promote the idea, mostly to raise their property values. They say the city's education system is so poor it brings down their property values.
They brought the idea to Marsh in a proposed bill that would approve it in the legislature, but Marsh has expressed more interest in a referendum to let the voters decide, if it even goes that far.
"In talking to realtors, it sounded like what was hurting the residential market more than anything else, was the perception of Anniston city schools," said Donald Turner, a local attorney who is part of the group.
But at one point, a woman who opposed the idea asked everyone who was against it to raise their hands, and most people did.
Another woman, Pamela Dewey, says she's a newcomer to the city, and is concerned such a move will destroy it.
"This is wrong, to protect rich people's profits at the expense of an entire city. It's reprehensible. It's just unthinkable," Dewey told the more than 200 people gathered at the Anniston Meeting Center.
The city's finance director, Corey Salley, also told the audience the police and fire pension fund could be jeopardized, if the plan goes through and fewer first responders are contributing.
Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis, who came to speak about the pension fund as a retired Anniston police officer, said the deannexation would not only destroy Anniston, but hurt the entire region and therefore not help property values.
Many of those who spoke said the citizens, and the city council, should contribute more to the city's school system.
"If you want to do something about the school system, let's get behind the kids, instead of just trying to push them out," said Glen Ray, the president of the local NAACP chapter.
Former mayor and longtime school board member Charles Robison predicted that since two of the local lawmakers who would have to vote "yes" on the idea are against it, the plan is "dead on arrival," to much applause.
Marsh says he has not taken a position yet. He says the second hearing, set for Thursday night at the Golden Springs Community Center in the heart of Ward 4, will hopefully answer many of the questions brought up at Tuesday's hearing.
Marsh says he was just there to listen as were Mayor Jack Draper and Ward 4 Councilor Millie Harris.
