Bessemer PD investigating after three people shot Tuesday night

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after three people were shot near an apartment building in the city Tuesday night.
Police were called to the 2400 block of Carolina Terrace to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they determined three people were shot at the location.
Two of the victims were taken by car to an area hospital for treatment. One of the victims was taken by ambulance.
Police say none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. No suspect is in custody.
