Behind the Front: Married to a Meteorologist

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week’s interview on Behind the Front hits close to home. WBRC FOX6 Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice sits down with his wife, Aliece Dice, to find out what it’s like being married to a meteorologist. The unpredictable nature of weather makes for unexpected and often long hours.
“It’s more like a lifestyle than a job,” J-P says.
Aliece is the person closest to J-P, and she plays an important role in his ability to keep us all safe.
Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.
You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.
And if you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.