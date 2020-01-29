Bama star running back starring in Super Bowl commercial

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An emotional and inspiring Super Bowl ad features Alabama Crimson Tide star running back and standout Oakland Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs.
The Kia commercial shines a light on youth homelessness, something Jacobs and his family survived when he was in middle school.
The 60-second spot is scheduled to run in the 3rd Quarter.
Kia will donate $1000 for every yard gained during the game to youth homelessness charities including Covenant House, Positive Tomorrows and StandUp For Kids.
