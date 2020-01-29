Armed robbery, search for suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crimestoppers released new surveillance video in hopes of catching an armed robbery suspect.
The robbery happened on January 18 around 7 p.m. at the Dollar General on Windy Way near Pinson. The surveillance video shows the suspect go into the store, check behind the cash register, go search for the search cashier, and then lead her back to the register. No other customers were in the store at the time.
Officials say the man was able to get away with close to $1,000 and may have left the scene in a red Nissan Rogue. Because the suspect was fully covered, Crimestoppers is hoping someone will see the video and recognize the outfit or the person’s mannerisms and alert authorities.
“Anytime someone is engaging in this type of a crime it’s considered to be a violent crime. They’re armed. One has to assume the weapon is loaded and would fire - especially as someone - as I call it - scurrying around. They’re crouched and moving rapidly around the store in a combat style method,” said Sergeant John Pennington.
Thankfully, the cashier was not physically harmed. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Crimestoppers at 205.253.7777. You can remain anonymous and you could receive a cash reward.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.