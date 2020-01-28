25-year-old charged and named after the shooting of off-duty officer John Finke

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Detectives have obtained warrants in a robbery investigation related to the Sunday shooting of narcotics detective John Finke.
On Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 9:22 a.m. off-duty officer Finke was working an extra security detail for Church of the Highlands in the 5600 block of Georgia Road.
Investigators say officer Finke observed a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a reported robbery near his location.
The officer confronted the suspects and gunfire was exchanged between the officer and suspect.
During the exchange officer Finke was shot three times and seriously injured.
The suspects took off but were located in the 2200 block of Bessemer Road. They were tracked through one of the stolen cell phones.
Responding officers located property that was reported taken during the robbery along with a handgun.
The suspect charged with shooting detective Finke is 16 years old. He has been charged by BPD investigators with Robbery first degree with a $250,000.00 bond on each charge. The officer involved shooting investigation will be conducted by the Alabama Bureau of Investigation against the 16-year-old suspect.
The second suspect has been identified as:
Chris Leon Burke, B/M, 25 of Birmingham, Alabama. Two Robbery first degree warrants have been obtained against the suspect. $250,000.00 bond on each warrant.
Both suspects are in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail.
Although there is additional medical treatment ahead, Detective Finke, has made tremendous improvement in his recovery.
