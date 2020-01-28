Woman shot in car while traveling on I-65 northbound

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after they say a man shot a passenger in a car traveling up Interstate 65 northbound Monday.
Police say two men in an ongoing dispute encountered each other while driving on I-65 north.
That’s when police say one of the men fired a handgun into the other person’s car. A woman in that vehicle was hit in the ankle by that gunfire. She suffered a non-life-threatening injury.
We’re told officers later located the suspect in Bessemer and he was taken into custody.
No other details are currently available.
