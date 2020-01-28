Volunteers wash children’s feet and give them new socks and shoes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of students in Fairfield learned what it means to be a Good Samaritan.
Tuesday volunteers from Samaritan’s Feet washed the feet of Robinson Elementary School students and gave them a new pair of socks and shoes.
The volunteers will also serve students at the other elementary schools in the area.
This is part of Samaritan’s Feet National Day of Service campaign.
Bessie Bell the pastor of Thompson Chapel Ame Zion said, “Spiritually we feel this is one of the ordinances of Christ. You’re washing away the old and the beginning of the new.”
The service campaign started around the MLK Holiday and is serving more than 12,000 people across 15 states.
Volunteers will be a Central Park Elementary on Thursday.
