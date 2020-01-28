UAB School of Nursing awarded for efforts to promote more men in nursing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB’s School of Nursing was awarded for its efforts to embrace and promote a more diverse next generation of nurses with more male faculty and students.
UAB is one of 12 nursing schools in the nation to be named 2019′s Best School for Men in Nursing by the American Association for Men in Nursing.
One assistant professor says the number of male faculty and students at the school of nursing continues to increase and is well above the national average.
“It’s very rewarding for me to see a higher number of male nurses getting into the nursing profession, simply because it’s more of a community embracing the value of what we can bring, the diversity value of what we can bring to healthcare to better represent the population that we care for,” said Curry Bordelon, assistant professor at the UAB School of Nursing and president of the Birmingham chapter of the American Association for Men in Nursing.
UAB’s nursing school is the only one awarded in Alabama, and one of three in the Southeast.
