Tuscaloosa VA hosts drive-thru flu clinic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - 74-year-old Mike Corbett heard on television about a drive-thru clinic and decided to pull up himself.
“So yeah, I’m here to get the flu shot,” he told WBRC.
Corbett, a veteran living in Maine, was passing through Tuscaloosa to visit a friend in Mississippi. He was one of many who took advantage of Tuesday’s drive-thru flu clinic run by Tuscaloosa’s VA Medical Center.
“Just roll up. Roll the window down. Roll up your sleeve and we’ll give you your flu shot,” Anita Rutledge explained.
Any veteran with their veteran ID card could get a free flu shot.
“I think it’s very important because us old fellows and ladies aren’t as immune as we would like to be and don’t have as much strength to fight things off,” Corbett continued.
The shot takes effect in about two weeks. Rutledge, the Hospital’s Health Prevention Disease Prevention Coordinator, said it’s effective for three months or more.
“We’re giving out the low dose prevalence shots which it’s a flu vaccine we give every year. We have a high dose but we really only give that to our older veterans that’s housed here at the V-A,” says Rutledge.
Veterans unable to make it today’s drive-thru flu clinic still have the chance to get a flu shot inside the VA from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.