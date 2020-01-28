Tuscaloosa Mayor addresses weekend shooting at teen party

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is hearing from Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox after a shooting at a teen party sent a woman and a child to the hospital.
No arrests have been made. Authorities are still questioning people they believe may have information on who was involved.
Monday morning, Maddox in part blamed the shooting on what he called “a proliferation of guns in the hands of kids.”
The shooting happened Saturday night at the McKenzie Court Apartments. Investigators say a teen party was going on at a home in the 3200 block of Hope Boulevard.
Just before 10 p.m., a group started fighting as people were leaving. After the fight ended, someone started shooting from a vehicle.
A 41-year-old woman was wounded inside her home - so was a child. Their injuries are not considered life threatening.
“We know there’s a proliferation of guns when you see teenagers with firearms, firing these firearms with no training or understanding quite frankly of the consequences of it. It’s scary in today’s society,” says Maddox.
Tuscaloosa has a teen curfew law. Maddox said if teenagers are charged in the shooting, he’d want their parents to go before a judge in municipal court and explain to a judge why they were not properly supervising their children.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.