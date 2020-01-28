Swimming is for the dogs

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - While every dog may not know how to swim, every dog that can swim does the dog paddle. While swimming isn’t natural for all dogs, there may come a time when a dog may need to swim for a greater purpose, for rehab or therapy from an injury. That is where Sherri Griffin comes in as a trained therapist who can help dogs swim to become healthier.
“We bring dogs in whose owners want them to be healthier and swim for therapy,” said Griffin. “They might have had surgery or have arthritis, just aging, needing extra exercising and come in and swim to strengthen their bodies.”
Griffin is owner of Sassy Swimmers in Hoover, and she swims dogs year-round with an outside and indoor facility at 865 Shades Crest Road, Hoover, AL 35266. For an appointment you can also call 205-531-5838.
Griffin is certified trained to teach dogs to swim for physical therapy or rehab. Sassy Swimmers has been open for business since May 1, 2019.
