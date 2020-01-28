Search for 2 men after a Gadsden Dollar General employee was held at gunpoint

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden Police need help finding two men after a Dollar General employee was held at gunpoint during a robbery.
Officers responded to the Dollar General store located at 1407 South 11th Street Friday, Jan. 24.
The men came into the store and demanded the money from the registers. At least one man was armed with a firearm.
If you know anything about the robbery or recognize these men, please contact the Gadsden Police Department on the Department’s social media accounts, the tip line at 256-543-2444, or by contacting Detective Devine at 256-549-4653.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.