Lockdown lifted at Pinson Valley High School

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - BREAKING UPDATE: The lockdown at Pinson Valley High School has been lifted after deputies were searching for a man wanted for a murder in Indiana. Everything is back to normal at the school.
ORIGINAL: Pinson Valley High School is on lockdown while Jefferson County deputies search a neighborhood behind the school for a man wanted for a murder in Indiana.
Jefferson County school administrators tell us deputies tracked the man’s cell phone to an area behind the school.
The neighborhood is called Innsbrook.
All the students and faculty are in the school and are okay.
