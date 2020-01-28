Pastor reflects on Officer Finke

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police officer John Finke continues to improve.
Officer John Finke has provided off-duty security at the Church of the Highlands for eight years now. He is receiving prayers from church members.
Finke is considered not just a member of law enforcement, but a member of the church family.
Pastor Jamil Gilleylen got word about the shooting after the morning service. His thoughts turned quickly to Finke and his family.
On Tuesday, Gilleylen and others visited Finke at UAB Hospital and found the officer in good spirits.
"He is really doing well. Seems to have his strength back; he is alert,” says Gilleylen. “He was sitting in a recliner chair. He gave me the thumbs up on the way out. Things are progressing well from what I can tell."
While Finke was working off-duty security at the church's Woodlawn campus, he was more than just a member of law enforcement. He was the big guy with the big smile who went above and beyond to help anyone in need.
“Whether knowing the kids by first name or building relationships with their families, he helped everyone’s day be a little bit brighter, a little bit better,” says Gilleylen.
Finke was popular with the young people at the church. The membership is praying for his recovery and return.
Pastor Gilleylen says they are also praying for the family of the 16-year-old accused of shooting Finke. They are hoping God will bring all sides together.
