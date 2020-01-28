New appointment on Birmingham Water Works Board

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The the Birmingham Water Works Board has a new member.
Monday Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin announced the appointee as Lucien Blankenship.
“The Birmingham Water Works Board performs a major role in the oversight of the utility for our residents,” Mayor Woodfin said. “We spent an extensive amount of time considering the type of individual we need for this responsibility. I am pleased to appoint an experienced and trusted professional to join the board.”
Blankenship is a Birmingham attorney with Blankenship and Associates. Blankenship serves as city attorney for multiple municipalities. He is a member of the Alabama A&M University Board of Trustees and board chairman for Urban Impact.
Blankenship fills a vacant seat on the board which was effective beginning January 1, 2017. The seat became vacant following the arrest of former Birmingham Water Works Board Chairwoman Sherry Lewis who was convicted on felony ethics charges.
Blankenship’s term expires January 1, 2021. His appointment is effective immediately.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.