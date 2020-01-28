National Weather Service warns of problems with cell phone Weather Alerts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Our cell phones can be everything. A navigation device, a mini computer, a TV screen, and even a life saving device when it comes to warnings like Amber Alerts and severe weather.
But, technology doesn’t always work.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham says they are investigating reports that several people in the path of recent storms did not get warnings through their phones, while others outside the polygon, did.
“Over the last several severe weather episodes, we have heard of a number of weather alerts either not being received as users thought they should, or individuals far outside the warning polygon receiving alerts for hazards that probably should not have included them,” says John De Block. He is the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the Birmingham office of the National Weather Service.
“Right now, they have only had reports with AT&T but that’s not to say there aren’t problems with other carriers as well,” says De Block. “In central Alabama the problems we’re are hearing about on the western counties, along the Mississippi State line. Pickens county, Marion county, western Tuscaloosa county as well.”
De Block warns that everyone should have more than one way to be alerted if they are in the path of severe weather.
“The best attitude to have is to have multiple ways to get that information, don’t just rely on the wireless alerts. They are great but have another way of getting information. It can be an app from the local televisions stations or an email service or text service, there are many ways to get weather information, make sure you have at least two,” explains De Block.
He says a NOAA weather radio is also a good idea.
“It’s old technology a single tower with a single purpose, you have a receiver that has a single purpose, that’s a great took to have in your arsenal,” says De Block.
The NWS is working with AT&T to determine what caused the problem. If you think you should have gotten an alert, and did not, or got a warning when you shouldn’t you’re urged to contact the National Weather Service at 205-621-5645 and be able to provide the following information
- Screen capture of the WEA message received
- The NWS alert we believe activated the alert (can usually see end time of event in alert)
- Carrier/phone model affected
- (If possible) a screenshot of the warning polygon and the cell phone location at the time of event.
