Man, 23, shot and killed in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as James Rashad Brown. He was 23.
Police responded to the 600 block of Goldwire Place SW around 9:24 p.m. Monday. They found Brown who had been shot after after a fight in the parking lot.
Brown was taken to UAB Hospital where he died at 1:33 a.m. Tuesday.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.