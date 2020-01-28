Man, 23, shot and killed in Birmingham

By WBRC Staff | January 28, 2020 at 9:26 AM CST - Updated January 28 at 9:26 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as James Rashad Brown. He was 23.

Police responded to the 600 block of Goldwire Place SW around 9:24 p.m. Monday. They found Brown who had been shot after after a fight in the parking lot.

Brown was taken to UAB Hospital where he died at 1:33 a.m. Tuesday.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

