The Magic City going after 2 more major sporting events

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders are going after two more major sporting events.
The Birmingham City Council approved two resolutions Tuesday to recruit the World Police and Fire Games as well as the NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament beginning in 2023.
The Council approved a resolution that will allow the City to potentially submit a bid to host the 2025 World Police and Fire Games. The games are an Olympic-style sporting event for roughly 10,000 active and retired police and fire personnel. There are more than 70 countries represented.
Past host countries include, China, Spain, Australia, Sweden, and Canada.
“Bringing the World Fire and Police Games to Birmingham would give us the opportunity to see and celebrate first responders in a different way,” said Birmingham City Council President William Parker. “This fits into the Council’s vision of adding more sports and tourism activities to the Magic City.”
The games bring over $80 million in economic impact to host cities.
The item dealing with the NCAA tournament was a resolution of intent to provide funding for the event beginning in 2023 and to open the bid process.
“If you look at the larger conversation as we continue to talk about Birmingham truly being a sports destination city, these are just examples of laying the groundwork for the NCAA Final Four and other major tournaments,” Parker said.
