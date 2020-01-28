Lessons learned from Snowmageddon 2014

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Six years ago January 28, a heavy snow that seemed to come out of nowhere wreaked havoc throughout much of the state.
Known as “Snowmageddon 2014″ or the “Snowpocalypse,” it was a snow event that left two inches of snow throughout much of central Alabama, stranding motorists on Highway 280 in Birmingham and Highway 431 at the Calhoun/Etowah County line, stranding students at schools, and giving cities a chance to use recently acquired military vehicles to take nurses to their shifts at hospitals.
What is known as an “ice accretion” process brought a perfect storm of conditions that led to a sudden snowfall. Temperatures had been in the 60s just two days earlier, then the temperatures suddenly dropped and two inches fell in a short period of time when a light dusting had been predicted for later in the day.
Josh Tanner, an emergency management specialist at the Gadsden-Etowah County EMA, says that usually happens more often up north.
One of the lessons learned, he says, is that resources should be staged ahead of time in places that could be impacted by such an event.
"We did an excellent job of communicating with our local partners to let them know what was going on, but even as well as the communication was, there were still folks that were still stuck at work or they were stuck at school," Tanner says.
Another thing we learned, according to Tanner, was to have points of contact available, as well as contacts for the second person and third person in charge, “three deep” as he says.
Tanner says a flu epidemic that year meant a lot of people were home sick and the EMA had trouble communicating with those businesses and agencies as a result.
The "Snowpocalypse" got attention nationally, with late night comedians even getting in on the act. Jon Stewart of "The Daily Show" played a clip of Georgia governor Nathan Deal saying the scope of the snowstorm could not have been predicted, then a clip of a Weather Channel meteorologist predicting it, while pointing out The Weather Channel is itself located in Atlanta.
Tanner suggested Stewart and some of the other comedians come to Gadsden to see how they prepare for tornado weather, which is more common in the South than the ice accretion event that set off the “Snowpocalypse.”
