Gadsden makes it illegal to keep dogs tethered

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gadsden city council has made it illegal to keep dogs tethered to stationary objects.
At Tuesday’s pre-council meeting, council members were handed a petition and photos of dogs kept often on chains, with little room to move around and very little shelter.
They considered an ordinance that would have regulated tethering allowing trolley systems, as a similar one does in Huntsville.
But they went with an outright ban ordering all dogs to be keep inside homes and/or inside fences.
Council members say the other version would have been almost impossible to enforce.
"We have an ordinance in place right now," says council member Ben Reed, who chairs the council's public safety committee, "but we're not enforcing it because it's not enforceable. So we had to come up with an ordinance that we could enforce, and not just stack 'em on top of each other, unenforceable. And this way, we know it's enforceable."
The new ordinance will take effect after a 60 day grace period.
It’s modeled after a similar law in Athens where council members say they were told there was not an explosion of stray or loose animals that filled up the local animal shelter.
Council President Cynthia Toles says she was concerned it would interfere with the city’s separate leash law, but was assured it would not.
