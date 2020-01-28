Flu shuts down Lamar County Schools until Monday

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - All Lamar County Schools will be closed the rest of this week due to the flu.
The school system sent out a Facebook message that said classes will resume Monday, February 3rd.
More than half of the cases of flu this season are hitting children and adults under 25, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday.
The CDC estimates that so far this season there have been at least 15 million flu illnesses, 140,000 hospitalizations and 8,200 deaths from flu.
