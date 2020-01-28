FIRST ALERT: Some patchy fog Tuesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! It is a chilly start to the day with temperatures mostly in the low to mid 30s for most of Central Alabama. The sky is mostly clear, but we have seen some fog developing along and south of I-20 this morning. A dense fog advisory has been issued to include Greene, Hale, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, Shelby, Jefferson, Talladega, Calhoun, and St. Clare counties until 9 a.m. Visibility of a quarter of a mile or less is possible in this advisory. Most likely areas to see patchy fog will be those who live near lakes and rivers. Once the fog lifts by mid-morning, we will see a mostly sunny sky this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s. It should be a beautiful day for any outdoor activities! By this evening, clouds are expected to move in from the west. Our next weather maker will arrive tonight into tomorrow giving us a chance for scattered showers.