FIRST ALERT: Some patchy fog Tuesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! It is a chilly start to the day with temperatures mostly in the low to mid 30s for most of Central Alabama. The sky is mostly clear, but we have seen some fog developing along and south of I-20 this morning. A dense fog advisory has been issued to include Greene, Hale, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, Shelby, Jefferson, Talladega, Calhoun, and St. Clare counties until 9 a.m. Visibility of a quarter of a mile or less is possible in this advisory. Most likely areas to see patchy fog will be those who live near lakes and rivers. Once the fog lifts by mid-morning, we will see a mostly sunny sky this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s. It should be a beautiful day for any outdoor activities! By this evening, clouds are expected to move in from the west. Our next weather maker will arrive tonight into tomorrow giving us a chance for scattered showers.
NEXT BIG THING: A weak area of low pressure is expected to develop along the Gulf Coast tomorrow providing us a chance for scattered showers Wednesday. A few showers will be possible tonight into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will remain above freezing (near 40°F), so anything that falls will simply be rain. A few showers will be possible tomorrow morning, but the best chance to see rain will likely occur in the afternoon and evening hours. Latest models are showing the heaviest rain staying in the southern half of Alabama. For Central Alabama, we will likely see scattered showers with highs in the low to mid-50s. Rain chance around 40-50%. Rainfall totals will likely added up less than a half an inch. Higher rainfall totals are expected in Montgomery and Mobile.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST: We look to remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday. Temperatures are expected to start in the mid to upper 30s with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Another weak system will likely develop to our west Thursday. It will give us a rain chance on Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Another weak area of low pressure is expected to develop in the Gulf of Mexico Friday. For now, rain chances are looking limited across Central Alabama with the greatest threat for rain along the Gulf Coast. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-50s Friday afternoon with a 30% chance for rain. If the low that forms in the Gulf trends farther north and ends up stronger, our rain chances could increase. We will fine tune this forecast as we get closer to the end of the week.
WEEKEND FORECAST: The weekend is shaping up to be mostly dry and trending warmer. Highs on Saturday are expected to climb into the mid to upper 50s. By Sunday, we could see high temperatures in the mid 60s! February is expected to start off very warm with temperatures well above average.
TEMPERATURE SWINGS NEXT WEEK: We will start next week very warm with highs in the mid to upper 60s Monday. By Tuesday, we could see highs near 70°F! Both of our long range models are indicating that a strong cold front will move through our area by the middle part of next week giving us a chance for showers and a few storms. We could go from spring-like weather back to winter temperatures next Wednesday and Thursday.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.