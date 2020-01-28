Fans in Birmingham remember Kobe Bryant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the world continues to cope from his sudden death, local fans are remembering basketball legend Kobe Bryant.
Monday through Friday from 3:15 to 5:00, Coach Keyon Williams is on the court running drills with his basketball team.
“Just always telling my players to give their best at everything they do. Not only on the court, but in the classroom,” said Coach Keyon Williams.
A mentality rooted in Lakers purple and gold. “He was one of the best players to ever play the game. We just lost a legend. An icon for my generation,” said Williams.
For a moment, time stood still as the world processed the loss of basketball icon Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and the lives of seven others killed in a helicopter crash Sunday.
“I was like, ‘Wow!’ I’m crushed,” said Will Truss, Transformation Coach.
In downtown Birmingham at Sculpt Gym, former international basketball player Will Truss trains and reflects on his basketball hero. “They say we don’t know him. We know Kobe just from watching him,” said Truss.
And watching him play taught fans lessons about life. “Not saying everyone’s going to be a professional basketball player, but you can be something in life if you really want to be. You have to pursue your dreams, and go hard, and put in that dedication," said Williams.
Fans say embodying the ‘Mamba Mentality’ is the best way to honor Kobe’s legacy.
“A movement is immortal. You can’t kill a movement,” said Truss.
