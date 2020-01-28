Digital billboard in Birmingham honors Kobe Bryant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new billboard is now up in the Birmingham area on I-65 at Highway 31 as a tribute to Kobe Bryant.
The tribute is done by Lamar Advertising Company. Lamar has the display up on more than 1,100 digital billboards across the country.
Lamar emailed this statement:
From time to time, Lamar utilizes its national digital billboard network to mark special occasions and pay tribute to notable passings. Given his outsized accomplishments on and off the basketball court and in recognition of his status as a global icon, we felt it was important to honor the memory of Kobe Bryant.
Kobe Byrant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday near Los Angeles.
The other seven victims were Orange Coast College baseball coach 56-year-old John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa.
Christina Mauser, a girls basketball coach at a nearby private elementary school, died in the crash.
Mother and daughter Sarah and Payton Chester were both killed in the crash.
The helicopter pilot, Ara Zobayan, was an instrument-certified pilot and instructor with 13 years of commercial flying experience, according to CNN.
