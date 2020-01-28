Community to hold meeting about increased water bills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Neighborhood Advocates for Justice are hosting a meeting for neighbors to stand in solidarity against a Birmingham Water Works rate increase.
The Birmingham Water Works Board passed the 3.9% rate increase in November 2019. The board said the extra money would go toward paying down nearly $1 billion in debt and making improvements in infrastructure.
“Most of the people are saying their water has doubled, but they tell us that we may only see a $2 increase. Come and voice your concerns," Head of Neighborhood Advocates for Justice Susan Palmer said.
Palmer said a rep from the BWWB and the Jefferson County Sewer will attend the meeting.
If you plan to attend the meeting, Palmer suggests bringing a current bill and previous bill from December 2019.
The meeting will be held at BPD West precinct Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the community room.
