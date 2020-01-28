City of Birmingham to host tribute for Kobe Bryant Tuesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A special tribute to Kobe Bryant, his daughter and the seven others who died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in California will be held in Birmingham Tuesday night.
Birmingham City Council President William Parker and the Birmingham Parks and Recreation Board announced a joint candlelight reflection on the life and legacy of Bryant at the Legion Field courtyard on the Graymont Avenue side. The tribute will begin at 6 p.m.
The event will include a balloon release at 6:24 p.m. in addition to prayer and an opportunity for the community to gather to share their memories, stories, and tributes.
“We, along with the rest of the nation are in shock--mourning the loss of Kobe and Gianna Bryant,” said Birmingham City Council President William Parker. “We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the Bryant family, the NBA, and the city of Los Angeles during this difficult time. Bryant was a sports icon, but also an outspoken advocate who bettered the lives of countless children and families.”
