Birmingham PD investigating shooting death in West Precinct

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in West Birmingham.
On Sunday afternoon around 3 p.m., officers were called to a store on the 1600 block of Pearson Ave. S.W. When they arrived, officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene and transported the victim to UAB Hospital. The victim later died from his injuries.
Officers determined that the victim had been shot at a different location and ran to the store for help.
The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Deshandra Lashode Bell of Birmingham.
There are currently no suspects.
If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, authorities ask that you please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
